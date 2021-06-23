So far it's been a year of phenomenal celestial events that have awe-struck sky gazers across the world. The months of May and June has alone borne witness to a few of these astronomical events - Lunar Eclipse, a Super Flower Blood Moon, a 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse - that has delighted star enthusiasts everywhere. And the world will soon bear witness to another one of these in a days time. A Full Moon will make a grand appearance on June 24 and it's widely been hailed a Strawberry Moon. The moon that will appear during the summer solstice may be reddish in colour but it will not bear an uncanny resemblance to strawberry. The name is derived from the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States and parts of eastern Canada. who reportedly harvested strawberries around this time of the year.

The Strawberry Moon is the first full moon of Summer and NASA data shows the full moon will occur at 6:40 p.m. UTC (2:40 p.m. EDT). However, full moons can appear to be full for as long as three days. Here's how to watch June's Supermoon online.

How Can You Live Stream This Celestial Event?

The founder of Virtual Telescope Project Gianluca Masi has said that they will live stream this event on Thursday, 24 June at 3:00 pm EDT or Friday, 25 June at 12:30 am IST, Newsweek reported.

While Strawberry Moon is a Supermoon, it is not the largest celestial event of the year. That honour was given to Blood Red Moon. However, the June supermoon will be the last one this year. The next celestial event called the Buck Moon while spectacular, won't hold a candle to the supermoons. So it's a perfect time to plan moonlit walk folks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).