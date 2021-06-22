The world has recently witnessed the annular solar eclipse and now the stargazers will soon witness another majestical celestial event in the form of the strawberry moon. It will appear in the night sky on June 24, 2021, about a half-hour after the sunset. After Summer Solstice, the Strawberry Moon will be the first full moon of summer 2021. It will appear brighter and bigger in the night sky.

The Strawberry moon makes the first full moon of the summer season and the last of the spring season. On June 21, the summer season began in the northern hemisphere, a few places in the north of the equator experienced the longest day of the year.

What is the Significance of the Name?

According to the India Today report, the celestial event got its name from ancient American tribes who marked June’s full moon as the beginning of the harvesting season for strawberries. Strawberry moon is also known as Birth Moon, Honey Moon, Mead Moon, and Blooming Moon. However, June’s full moon coincides with the beginning of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere; thus, it is referred to as the Hot Moon.

When will the Strawberry Moon Appear?

Unlike the normal moon when the full phase lasts for a day, the Strawberry moon will appear in the night sky for more than a day. Normally, in between the Summer Solstice and Equinox, there are three full moons. However, this year, there are four such phases.

How to see the Strawberry Moon from India?

Just like the annular solar eclipse, the people living in India will not be able to see the Strawberry Moon.

How will the Strawberry Moon Appear in the Night Sky?

The Strawberry Moon will appear as a pink or red ball, and gradually it will turn into a yellow-coloured ball while inching above the horizon. It will appear very bright once it’s high in the sky.

The coincidence of the Strawberry Moon with the Summer Solstice happens once in 20 years. Now, after the Strawberry moon on June 24, the stargazers will witness the next full Moon known as Buck Moon on July 24. Then they can also witness Sturgeon Moon on August 22, followed by the last full moon of the season, Harvest Moon, on September 20. When the day and night will be of equal length, the equinox will occur on September 22.

