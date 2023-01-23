Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a great leader, a revolutionary and a visionary freedom fighter during the time when India struggled for independence. He is still seen as an inspiration for young Indians due to his role in the country’s freedom movement against British Rule. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti thus celebrates and honours the great leader on his birth anniversary for all his contributions to the nation. Since 2021, his birth anniversary is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas or Bravery Day in India. On the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023, share these quotes, sayings and messages by the great leader as images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. When Is Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day To Honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary.

Bose was born on January 23, 1897, and even went to study in England for Civil Services exams. But he returned to India in 1921 to participate in the freedom movement. He was a leader of the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress and later established a provisional government of Free India or Azad Hind in 1943. He was considered a very prominent figure in the Indian National Movement and was even considered a rebel by the British authorities. To celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary, share these Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 quotes, messages and sayings as images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all your loved ones. Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary 2022: Quotes, Images and Messages To Remember Netaji on His Punyatithi.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Sayings

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Secret of Political Bargaining Is To Look More Strong Than What You Really Are. – Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Forget Not That the Grossest Crime Is To Compromise With Injustice and Wrong. Remember the Eternal Law: You Must Give, if You Want To Get. – Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: One Individual May Die for an Idea, but That Idea Will, After His Death, Incarnate Itself in a Thousand Lives. – Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: Life Loses Half Its Interest if There Is No Struggle – if There Are No Risks To Be Taken. – Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: No Real Change in History Has Been Achieved by Discussion. – Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose’s defiance of British authority in India made him a hero among Indians. He was honoured as Netaji by the Indian soldiers of the Indische Legion and by the German and Indian officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2023 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).