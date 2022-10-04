Subho Nabami 2022! Subho Durga Puja! The grand Durga Puja festival is celebrated with absolute zeal and enthusiasm in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Odisha. It is observed to pay homage to Maa Durga, who defeated Mahishasura in a battle that symbolised the victory of good over evil. Durga Puja begins on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri, which occurs in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Durga Puja 2022 began on Maha Shashti and will go on till Vijayadashami or Dussehra on October 5. One of the important days, Maha Navami or Subho Nabami falls on October 4, Tuesday. As you begin your preparations for the festive occasion, make your dear ones feel special by sending Subho Nabami 2022 wishes in Bengali, Happy Durga Puja 2022 wishes and Durga Puja 2022 greetings. Download Maa Durga images, Subho Durga Puja messages, Subho Nabami images in Bengali and Happy Durga Puja 2022 quotes for free online. Subho Maha Navami 2022 HD Images & Messages: SMS, Greetings, Quotes and Wishes To Celebrate Durga Navami With Family & Friends.

Durga Puja is also a part of the harvest festival in eastern states of India that celebrates the Goddess as the supreme power behind life and creation. The celebrations take place on a grand scale, with women adorning themselves with heavy embellishments and beautiful attires and chanting 'Dugga Dugga' during the festive period. Magnificent idols of Goddess Durga are placed in pandals which the devotees visit during the Durga Puja celebration. People dance on the beats of Dhaki (drum) and perform Maa Durga's aarti to seek blessings for a healthy and wealthy life ahead. People wish each other happy greetings and festive quotes on Durga Puja. Begin your celebrations by sharing Durga Puja 2022 wishes, Subho Durga Puja greetings, WhatsApp messages, Durga Puja quotes and HD images with your friends and family. Below, get beautiful wishes and Maa Durga images that you can forward to your relatives during the Durga Puja festival.

Get into the festive fever ahead of the last-moment celebrations. May Goddess Durga fulfil all your dreams and shower all the happiness on your family and friends.

