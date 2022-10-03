Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. The festival marks the last day of Navratri and the fourth day of the Durga Pujo celebration. Navami commemorates the victory of good over evil and is followed by the observance of Dussehra or Vijayadashami. People break their fast on the day of Maha Navami after performing the Kanya Pujan ritual. Goddess Durga is to be worshipped as 'Mahishasurmardini', for devotees say that Durga killed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day. Maha Navami 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 4 October. Here's our collection of Shubho Maha Navami 2022 wishes, Durga Navami messages, HD images, Happy Maha Navami 2022 greetings and SMS.

