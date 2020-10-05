New Delhi, October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed warm greetings to his friend and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of Jewish New Year and Jewish festival of Sukkot. Apart from wishing Netanyahu, PM Modi also extended wishes to people of Israel on the joyous occasion. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Sukkot began on Friday, October 2 and will end on Friday, October 9. Sukkot commemorates the years that the Jews spent in the desert on their way to the Promised Land. They celebrate this festival as the time in which God protected them under difficult desert conditions. Sukkot is also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, or the Feast of Booths. Rosh Hashanah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews on Jewish New Year.

Here's the tweet:

The word sukkot means huts (some translations of the bible use the word booths), and building a hut is the most obvious way in which Jews celebrate the festival. During the festival, it is traditional to build a sukkah, a temporary hut to dwell in during the holiday.

