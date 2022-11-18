Transgender Day of Remembrance or International Transgender Day of Remembrance is an annual observance that falls on November 20. This annual commemoration is focused on memorializing those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. The day was founded to draw attention to the continued violence endured by transgender people. The celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance is especially relevant in the current times, where we are seeing an alarming rise in transphobia worldwide. From celebrities openly being transphobic to government bills that are clearly anti-trans, the attack on the trans community has been growing more rampant. This is why the celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance 2022 is extremely significant. Here’s everything you need to know about this day and how to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance. Transgender Day of Visibility 2022 Date, History & Significance: Everything You Need to About the Day Dedicated to Spreading Awareness About Transgender People.

When is Transgender Day of Remembrance 2022?

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2022 will be celebrated on November 20. This annual observance began in the year 1999, by a small group, including Gwendolyn Ann Smith, to memorialize the murder of transgender woman Rita Hester in Allston, Massachusetts. Rita Hester was a transgender African-American woman who was murdered on November 28, 1998. In response to this gruesome act, there were candlelight vigils and marches held across multiple locations on December 4, 1998. Over the past few years, Transgender Day of Remembrance or TDoR has been observed in more than 185 cities across several countries.

Significance of Transgender Day of Remembrance

The celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance revolves around having memorials for those who have lost their lives in the previous year just because of who they are — transgender. Typically, a TDoR memorial includes a reading of the names of those who died from October 1st of the former year to September 30th of the current year and may include other actions, such as candlelight vigils, dedicated church services, marches, art shows, food drives and film screenings. Over the past few years, the hate for transgender people and the unabashed display of transphobia have been on the rise, with many being subjected to targeted bullying and violence.

The observance of TDoR 2022 is sure to help us address these issues and urge more people to speak up in support of transgender people in the world. Every human life is worth saving and the sheer discrimination and prospective violence that trans people are subjected to need to be stopped. This needs to be the necessary topic of discussion this Transgender Day of Remembrance.

