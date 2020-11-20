Tulsi Vivah is the ceremonial marriage of tulsi, a holy plant in the Hindu mythology. The holy basil is a medicinal plant is considered the Guardian God in Trinity of Hinduism, God Shailgram or Vishnu. Tulsi is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, wife of Lord Vishnu. Tulsi Vivah signifies the end of monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism. The observance is celebrated by following various customs and traditions. One of the important traditions of Tulsi Vivah is drawing a rangoli outside the homes where the ceremony is going to be held. As Tulsi Vivah 2020 approaches, we bring to you beautiful rangoli designs of Tulsi and HD Images to draw on the occasion.

These designs are quite simple and can be made easily. These rangoli designs in the shape of tulsi will make the celebration even more colourful. You can also draw the tulsi on the floor with chalk and then fill in with colours. Watch the tutorials below and you are sure to make the best Tulsi Vivah rangolis. Ensure you choose the best colours to make it look even more beautiful. You can also write 'Happy Tulsi Viva' on the side of the rangoli. Tulsi Vivah Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send on The Festival.

Tulsi Vivah Rangoli Design Video:

Easy Tulsi Vivah Rangoli:

People decorate the tulsi plant elaborately on the day and dress it up like a bride. A priest then does the ceremonial ritual after which marriage takes place. People come together and celebrate the day with grand celebrations every year. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, festivities have been cancelled. Hence, celebrations will be limited to home this year.

