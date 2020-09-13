Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on June 14 left the entire nation shocked. However, with each passing day, a new conspiracy theory and a new unveiling of facts has only added to the twists and turns that the case has taken, especially after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide, fraud, theft, cheating and wrongful confinement of his son. And now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti made a special request to fans. #FeedFood4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Initiates A Campaign To Feed The Poor In Memory Of The Late Actor.

On the forefront of seeking justice for Sushant, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his ex Ankita Lokhande, have been standing strong with SSR's fans, demanding justice for the late actor. And as a special planetary confluence of 6 planets aligning in their own house is all set to take place today on September 13, 2020, Shweta requested fans and well-wishers to pray for Justice for her late brother. Shweta Singh Kirti Tweets ‘God Is With Us’ After NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

An extraordinary planetary confluence is set to happen today between 10.45 am and 12 noon.Most of the major planets will be in their 'own houses'.This is a very auspicious period or muhurtham to pray for Sushant’s Justice. 🙏🔱🙏#UnitedForSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/p9Dhs7KPrK — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 13, 2020

Sushant's case has opened up quite a few revelations out of which the recent one is the drugs angle. Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend at the time of his death and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently under the custody of NCB and failed to secure bail. They will now be approaching the High Court. Also, the Supreme Court handed over the case to SBI last month and alongside CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), ED (Enforcement Directorate) has also been probing the money laundering angle in SSR's case.

