Mumbai, Sep 12: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has initiated a campaign to feed the poor and homeless in memory of her late brother. The campaign will continue from 9am to 9pm on Saturday. "Let's try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let's close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let's keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR," Shweta tweeted from her unverified account on Saturday. Shweta Singh Kirti on Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s Arrest: ‘Keep Praying, It Works’.

Those who are willing to participate in the campaign have to distribute food to the needy and stray animals, and share photographs on social media using the hashtag #FeedFood4SSR, and tag his family members. Sushant's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal is also supporting the cause. Netizens and fans of Sushant have joined the campaign all across the globe. Shweta Singh Kirti Tweets ‘God Is With Us’ After NCB Arrests Rhea Chakraborty.

#FeedFood4SSR

Let’s try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR pic.twitter.com/PFJfwilCoK — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 12, 2020

"I am grateful to @itsSSR @nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt for giving me us this wonderful opportunity. Today I am able to feed 20 people of orphanage and small children. The smile that I see is priceless and I will continue doing it. #FeedFood4SSR," tweeted a user along with photographs.

I am grateful to @itsSSR @nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt for giving me us this wonderful opportunity. Today I am able to feed 20 people of orphanage and small children. The smile that I see is priceless and I will continue doing it :) #FeedFood4SSR pic.twitter.com/eHrbxLYAdp — JusticeforSSR 💫✨ (@Justice4SSRsoon) September 12, 2020

"My kids chose to feed some ducks today out in Sydney, Aus as we couldn't get to the city to feed the needy. @nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt #FeedFood4SSR," tweeted a user from Australia.

My kids chose to feed some ducks today out in Sydney, Aus as we couldn't get to the city to feed the needy. @nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt #FeedFood4SSR pic.twitter.com/Re6mV4h2u6 — Shruti D (@doctor_shruti) September 12, 2020

"I was not able to go to shelters here in California, but was able to feed few animals who I rescued and couple stray cats. For the love of Sushant brother who was also an animal lover! #FeedFood4SSR @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @nilotpalm3," tweeted another user from California.

