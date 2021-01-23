Uttar Pradesh formation day, also referred to as Uttar Pradesh Diwas, is observed on January 24 every year to mark the formation of the state. This year, Uttar Pradesh is celebrating its 71st foundation day. Lucknow is the capital of the north Indian state.

Before Independence, Uttar Pradesh was called the United Provinces and it was on January 24, 1950, that the state got its present name. The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Diwas was proposed by the governor Ram Naik in 2017.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the foundation day will be a three-day affair. The celebrations will be held from January 24 to 26. The theme is Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh (self-reliant Uttar Pradesh).

“This celebration will belong to every citizen of the state and should have mass participation. The Uttar Pradesh that has taken shape over the last more than three-and-a-half years by accepting every challenge as a new opportunity and emerged as a self-reliant state is something to be shown to all,” Adityanath said.

