The author of the epic Ramayana, Maharishi Valmiki, was a great sage and poet who is also revered as Adi Kavi, that is, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. Valmiki Jayanti is observed on the Purnima of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar as people mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. Also known as Pragat Diwas, Valmiki Jayanti 2022 will be observed on October 9, Sunday. This day is celebrated with complete devotion as devotees remember the historical figure by singing his songs and hymns. Hindus pay respect to Maharishi Valmiki for bringing Lord Rama's story to the world. So, before you celebrate Valmiki Jayanti this year, know all about the Shubh Muhurat timings, Ashwin Purnima Tithi and the significance of the special day. Learn about Valmiki Jayanti 2022 date and importance below.

Valmiki Jayanti 2022 Date

While there is no record of the exact birth date of Maharishi Valmiki, his birth anniversary is marked on the full moon day of Ashwin month. It is believed that the sage's face resembled the full moon's glow, due to which Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the Purnima Tithi. Therefore, Valmiki Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on October 9, Sunday. When Is Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022 in October? Know Date, Significance, All About the Chaturthi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Customs of the Fasting Festival

Shubh Muhurat Timings

Valmiki Jayanti 2022 is on October 9, Sunday

Ashwin Purnima Tithi 2022 begins at 06:11 a.m. on October 9

Ashwin Purnima Tithi 2022 ends at 04:54 a.m. on October 10

Valmiki Jayanti 2022 Significance

Valmiki Jayanti holds special significance for Hindus who pay homage to the great sage, saint and author, as he is known for his incredible classics such as Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other Puranas. On this day, special processions take place as people remember Maharishi Valmiki by reciting his poems and other literary works. Hindus partake in Shobha Yatra and sing the praises of Valmiki and Lord Rama. Various temples also organise bhajans and the Ramayana recitation to mark the day's significance. Free food is offered to poor people as people make donations and indulge in charity on this auspicious day. The celebrations take place in full swing as people pay respect to Maharishi Valmiki on his birth anniversary. Devotional festivities take place on this day when people are also encouraged to learn from his writings and inculcate his values to kill society's ills.

