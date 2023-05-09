Vat Savitri Vrat is observed twice in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Hindu calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat is observed on the no moon and full-moon night during the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. The no-moon day of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar will start on May 18 at 9:42 pm and end on May 19 at 9:22 pm. Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will therefore be observed on May 19. As you gear up to observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of mehndi designs, you can try on your hand as you prepare for the auspicious day. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Women observe the Vat Savitri Vrat for the long life of their husbands. They worship the Banyan tree and pray for the good health of their partner. It is believed that Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh reside in the Banyan tree; therefore, women perform parikrama around the tree as they pray for the well-being of their husbands. They get ready in new clothes for the same and apply beautiful mehndi designs on their hands. Here is a collection of beautiful henna designs you can apply for Vat Savitri Vrat 2023.

Latest Intricate Henna Design

Front Hand Bridal Mehndi Design

New Front Hand Mehndi Design

Simple Henna Design for Beginners

According to astrology, Vat Savitri Vrat is an auspicious day. Women who observe fast on this day with complete dedication are believed to be blessed with peace and harmony. Wishing everyone a Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).