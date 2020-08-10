Today, we are celebrating the birth anniversary of India's fourth President Varahagiri Venkata Giri better known as VV Giri. He served as the President of India from August 24, 1969, to August 24, 1974. He was born on August 10, 1894.

Following the death of the then President Dr Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969, V V Giri had to officiate as the President. On the occasion of VV Giri's birth anniversary, LatestLY takes a look at some interesting facts about him.

Varahagiri Venkata Giri was the fourth president of India from 24 August 1969 to 24 August 1974.

He was the only president to be elected as an independent candidate.

He was succeeded by Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed as president in 1974.

After the end of his full term, Giri was honoured by the Government of India with the Bharat Ratna in 1975.

He abandoned his flourishing legal career in response to Mahatama Gandhi's call for a Non-cooperation Movement in 1920.

Giri was arrested for the first time in 1992 for demonstrating against the sale of liquor.

Giri was married to Saraswati Bai and the couple had 14 children.

Giri died on 24 June 1980.VV Giri also served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Mysore. He has written two important books, one on "Industrial Relations" and the other on "Labour Problems in Indian Industry". LatestLY remembers President VV Giri on his 126th birth anniversary.

