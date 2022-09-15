You may have heard or come across a group of women dancing along a circle, dressed in ethnic parkar-polka and tuning in together with some melodious songs. That's the fading Maharashtrian tradition Bhondla, which is marked every year after the rains of Hasta Nakshatra. The observance begins on the first day of Navratri and culminates on the day of Kojagiri Poornima, which falls on October 9 this year. The Bhondla celebrations will start with the commencement of the nine-day affair of Sharadiya Navratri 2022 on October 26. The religious ritual is connected with nature, blessing humanity with prosperity and health. There are different customs associated with Bhondla, which are practised by young married women who take a break from their in-laws for a few days. Let's get to know about how these females celebrate the vibrant tradition. Shardiya Navratri 2022 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat Time: Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Tithi and Ways To Observe This Hindu Festival in Different Parts of India.

The religious ritual of Bhondla is called "Hatgai" in some parts of Maharashtra, including Vidarbha and Marathwada, whereas in Madhya Pradesh, it is termed "Bhulabai". The peppy songs sung during Bhondla have a light-hearted tune that usually pokes fun at mothers-in-law. These songs reflect the matrimonial hardships that a woman has to deal with. That's why, as a part of the culture, Bhondla songs serve as a relief for these women embodying the tradition from ancient times that asks them to leave their families to move into their marital homes. The Bhondla performance is observed on each day of the Navratri festival. What usually commences with humorous "Ailama Pailama Ganesh Deva", a prayer to Lord Ganesha, then goes on to songs driving jest at a woman's in-laws, including releasing a "zhipra kutra" on them.

Here's How Women Celebrate Bhondla Tradition

The married ladies pay their obeisance to an elephant that is placed in the centre of the circle. The elephant is the carrier of Goddess Parvati, who is worshipped during Navratri by offering flowers and vegetables. In the end, the women are given Khirapat, a sweet delicacy cooked in the form of Prasad. Women have to earn the sweet Khirapat by guessing the name of the dish, and only if she assumes right, she gets to eat it.

