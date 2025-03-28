Chaitra Amavasya is the no-moon day, also known as Amavasya, that falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra. This day corresponds to the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. The day of Chaitra Amavasya is considered an important day for spiritual practices, honouring ancestors, and performing charity. This year, Chaitra Amavasya 2025 falls on Saturday, March 29. According to drikpanchang, the Chaitra Amavasya tithi will begin at 22:25 pm on March 28 and will end at 06:57 PM on March 29. Chaitra Amavasya 2025 Date in India: Is It on March 28 or 29? Know Auspicious Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance To Observe Bhutadi Amavasya.

In short, Chaitra Amavasya is the new moon day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. The day of Chaitra Amavasya marks the last date of the old Samvat and the beginning of the new Samvat in the Hindu calendar. Observing a fast on Chaitra Amavasya is one of the most popular fasts in Hinduism and it lasts from morning until the moon is seen on Pratipada. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Chaitra Amavasya 2025 Date

Chaitra Amavasya 2025 falls on Saturday, March 29.

Chaitra Amavasya 2025 Timings

The Chaitra Amavasya 2025 tithi will begin at 10:25 PM on March 28 and will end at 06:57 PM on March 29.

Chaitra Amavasya Significance

Chaitra Amavasya is considered as an important day as many people perform rituals for their ancestors, also known as Pitru, by offering food and prayers. Observing fasts and chanting mantras like the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and Hanuman Chalisa on the day of Chaitra Amavasya is considered auspicious. Devotees also take a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga or Yamuna is believed to purify the soul.

On this day, giving food, clothes, and essentials to the needy is highly recommended. As part of the puja rituals, people offer food to crows, cows, dogs, and the poor. As Chaitra Amavasya marks the transition from the previous lunar cycle, it is seen as a time to let go of negativity and welcome positivity.

