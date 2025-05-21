Father’s Day is dedicated to the dads in our lives. The unwavering support and love a father gives to his child are impeccable. Whether he is a single dad or sharing the parental responsibility with his partner, a father’s contribution to society is beyond anything. At times, he can be a little strict, but he is often our confidante and a go-to person. Each year, Father’s Day is popularly commemorated on the third Sunday of June in many countries. However, the origin of this day is often unknown. With that, the curiosity among individuals about the accurate Father’s Day 2025 date has spiked the searches. So, when is Father’s Day 2025 in India? In this article, know the correct Father’s Day date, a brief history, significance and celebration to honour fatherhood.

Father’s Day 2025 Date in India

Father’s Day is celebrated on different dates around the globe, with each region maintaining its own traditions. However, Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June is commonly observed in many countries, including India. The 2025 Father’s Day date in India falls on June 15.

Father’s Day History and Significance

How did the holiday originate? As per the historical records, the day originated in the United States of America. The celebration of moms in the 1860s, before it became a national holiday in 1914, paved the way for Father’s Day. The history of Father’s Day goes back to 1908, when a church in West Virginia held a sermon to honour about 362 men who had been killed the previous year in a coal mining explosion. This was the USA’s first-ever event honouring fathers. In 1910, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd began her quest to establish Father’s Day as a national holiday. Dodd was one of the six children raised by their single father and she thought fathers should be honoured the same way as mothers.

Dodd’s home state of Washington celebrated its first official Father’s Day on June 19, 1910, marking the official beginning of a day solely dedicated to fathers. While the date and history may vary for different countries observing Father’s Day, the celebration on the third Sunday of June is followed by India as well.

The celebration of Father’s Day holds significance as it celebrates and acknowledges the crucial role fathers and father figures play in shaping families and society. The day calls for a time to express gratitude for their love, support, guidance and the many ways they contribute to their children's lives. It is not only limited to biological fathers, but also celebrates stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles and other male figures acting as fathers or mentors.

Father’s Day Celebration

It is interesting to know that different countries follow significant rituals to honour Father’s Day. For instance, in Thailand, it is traditional to wear yellow on Father’s Day. In Mexico, there is a 13-mile race called Carrera Día del Padre or Father’s Day race. In France, it is traditional to give red roses to the father. In addition, the uniqueness of Father’s Day celebration also varies among families. Individuals often take a day off or plan an evening together as a family, with kids and other family members showcasing their gratitude to the male figures in the home.

Father’s Day is a holiday celebrating and honouring fathers and their influence in our lives. It is a perfect day to express your love to your dad and tell him what he means to you.

