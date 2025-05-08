Mother’s Day holds deep emotional significance as it offers a dedicated moment to honour and appreciate the love, sacrifices, and strength of mothers around the world. Mothers are the silent backbone of families and play a number of roles like caregivers, teachers and protectors without expecting anything in return. In India, Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. Mother's Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11. Mother's Day 2025 Gift Ideas: From Home Decor to Spa, 5 Best Gifts To Express Your Love for Your Mom on This Special Day.

Mother’s Day is a reminder to celebrate all mother figures in our lives, like our grandmothers, aunts, teachers, and mentors, who have played nurturing roles. This special day dedicated to mothers serves as a heartfelt reminder to pause our busy lives and celebrate them for their invaluable presence, not just with gifts, but with our time, affection, and appreciation for all that she does. Each year, India celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May. So, when is Mother's Day 2025 in India? Let us understand the correct Mother's Day 2025 date, significance and celebrations to celebrate your mom and honour motherhood.

Mother's Day 2025 Date

Mother's Day 2025 in India falls on Sunday, May 11.

Mother's Day Significance

The significance of Mother’s Day goes far beyond words! This day serves as a heartfelt reminder to pause and acknowledge the invaluable presence of mothers in our lives. In the hustle of daily routines, we often take her love for granted, and hence, this is a perfect day to express our appreciation. It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in March or May.

On this day, people gift flowers, cards, and presents to their moms to express their love and emotions. Some enjoy a heartfelt conversation, a shared meal, or simply each other’s company! After all, it’s about creating moments of connection! Happy Mother's Day 2025 to all!

