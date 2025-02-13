Lailatul Barat also known as Shab-e-Barat, is the Night of Forgiveness or Night of Records, which is observed by the Muslim community worldwide. This day is observed on the 15th night of Sha'ban in the 8th month of the Islamic calendar. This year, Shab-e-Barat in 2025 may fall on the night of Thursday, February 13, 2025, subject to the sighting of the moon for the Islamic month of Shaban, 1446 AH. Lailatul Barat is believed to be a night when Allah determines the destinies of people for the coming year and grants forgiveness to those who sincerely seek it. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The traditions of Lailatul Barat or Shab-e-Barat vary across cultures, however, acts of charity, Quran recitation, and fasting are common. This night holds special importance for prayers and repentance, as believers seek blessings for the year ahead. In this article, let’s know more about Lailatul Barat 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Lailatul Barat 2025 Date

Lailatul Barat 2025 falls on the night of Thursday, February 13, 2025, subject to the sighting of the moon.

Lailatul Barat Significance

Lailatul Barat or Shab-e-Barat holds great significance for Muslims across the globe as the day is dedicated to seeking Allah’s forgiveness, performing prayers, and engaging in self-reflection. It is considered a night of divine mercy, where Allah forgives sins and grants blessings.

Many Muslims believe that the deeds of every individual for the next year are recorded on this night. It is an opportunity to seek forgiveness, offer prayers, and make supplications and hence Muslims worldwide seek Allah’s mercy for past sins and praying for a good future.

