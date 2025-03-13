Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that marks the celebration of the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. The day of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna, which usually falls in March according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 13:05 pm on March 13, 2025 and end at 14:53 pm on March 14, 2025. Happy Lakshmi Jayanti Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Mahalakshmi Pics, Lakshmi Mata Images And HD Wallpaper To On This Auspicious Day.

The day of Phalguna Purnima mostly coincides with Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. Hence the day of Uttara Phalguni is also associated with Lakshmi Jayanti. Lakshmi Jayanti is observed mainly in South India. In this article, let’s know more about Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025 date, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025 timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025 Date

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025 Timings

According to drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 13:05 pm on March 13, 2025 and end at 14:53 pm on March 14, 2025

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Rituals

The day of Lakshmi Jayanti is significant to appease the Goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day to seek wealth, prosperity, and blessings for their families.

People perform Lakshmi Homam on Lakshmi Jayanti.

During Lakshmi Homa Goddess Lakshmi Sahasranamavali i.e. 1000 names of Goddess Lakshmi and Shri Suktam are recited.

To appease Mahalakshmi lotus flowers dipped in honey are used for Ahuti.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Significance

The occasion of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti holds great significance as the day marks the divine appearance of Goddess Lakshmi, who emerged from the churning of the cosmic ocean, also known as Samudra Manthan. This day is considered an auspicious day for businesses, financial activities, and new ventures. On this day, devotees perform special pujas and offer flowers, sweets, and lamps to Goddess Lakshmi and seek the blessings of the Goddess for happiness, wealth and prosperity.

