Saint Patrick Day, also known as Feast of St. Patrick is annually observed on March 17th to celebrate the Irish culture. The day marks the traditional death date of the fifth-century Romano-British Christian missionary and bishop in Ireland, Saint Patrick. He was credited with successfully spreading Christianity throughout Ireland. By the time of St. Patrick's death, he established, many schools, monasteries, and churches. In the early 17th century, the day was given the tag of the official feast day and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion, the Lutheran Church, and the Eastern Orthodox Church. The day has also been declared a public holiday in many countries. St. Patrick's Day 2022: Chicago Dyes its River Green As Part of Annual Tradition (Watch Video).

Saint Patrick's Day Traditions

On the feast of St. Patrick, people participate in the Patrick's Day parade with great gusto that includes, fire brigades, cultural organizations, traditional bands, voluntary organizations, the military, and many charitable trusts. The main symbol of the day is the green shamrock leaf that is a symbol of the Holy Trinity. Many people choose to wear the colour green, eat and drink food items dyed in green food colour and also the flag of the Republic of Ireland is often seen in St Patrick’s Day parades around the world. As people think sporting the colour will bring good luck, and others wear it to honor their Irish ancestry. The day is now celebrated as a carnival all around the globe.

Saint Patrick's Day Significance

Saint Patrick's Day is observed as a solemnity and holy day of obligation and is often celebrated inside and outside Ireland as a religious and cultural holiday. This year the day falls on Friday. Interestingly, on the feast of St. Patrick’s, people plant peas and cabbage seeds, even in the snow. People hold the belief that sowing seeds on the day will make them grow well, and additionally, you needed to plant them while wearing your nightclothes. Believers of St. Patrick plan a pilgrimage to St Patrick’s Purgatory on 17 March, which is commonly associated with penance and spiritual healing since the early 13th century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).