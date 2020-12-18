Every year on December 22 Global Orgasm Day along with Winter Solstice but do you know how orgasms are linked with Winter solstice? Well, the history dates back to December 22, 2006, when an author and activist couple to coincide it with the end of solstice. Celebrating orgasms which is super healthy practice is what the day is all about. People are urged to orgasm via masturbation or sex during this one day while thinking about peace. Global Orgasm Day is said to have a widespread positive effect on getting rid of the taboos and encourage well-being. Types of Orgasms: From Boobgasm to Analgasm, Different Ways Women Can Climax to Achieve the Big O.

Why Is Global Orgasm Day Celebrated on December 22 During Winter Solstice?

Every year December 21 is not just observed as the winter solstice BUT also as Global Orgasm. It is said that during these 24 hours there exists a widespread positive effect on the earth and human well-being, therefore to orgasm during this time is considered to be a great thing to do. It is an annual event celebrated across the world and people are encouraged to celebrate orgasms within a 24 hours period around the actual Solstice. It is said that event would have a "widespread positive effect on human well-being." Interesting Facts About the Final Climax You Probably Didn't Know.

The activity group is registered with the Global Consciousness Project (GCP), a project-based at Princeton University, which records the output of numerous, random-number generators placed throughout the globe. Orgasms are known to relieve stress, focus better, help with insomnia, enhance mental well-being, help alleviate pain. So go ahead and have an orgasm, just the way you want via sex or masturbation.

