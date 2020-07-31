National Orgasm Day is observed on July 31 in many countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The day has branched from the International Female Orgasm Day which is observed on August 8. The day is all about the climaxing during sex or the big O. So on National Orgasm Day 2020, we bring to you some amazing facts about orgasm. Orgasms came to be discussed on public platforms on the recent past. As topics of sex and orgasm are considered a taboo in society, people hardly indulge in any health conversation about it. National Orgasm Day 2020 History and Significance: Know More About Sexual Climax and Its Health Benefits.

Hence, National Orgasm Day is observed to help raise awareness about the sexual climax and things attached to it. Topics of the female orgasm were the least discussed topic due to social stigma around it. They are also discussions on why many women have to fake an orgasm. So, here we bring to you some interesting facts about orgasm that you probably did not know. Can Men Orgasm During Sex Without Ejaculating? Know More About Dry Orgasm.

The clitoris has up to 8,000 nerve endings, so women are way more likely to orgasm from clitoral stimulation than penetration.

Orgasms can relieve pain caused due to arthritis, pain during childbirth and even the one after a surgery. As the body released oxytocin during an orgasm, the chemical helps in bonding, relaxation and other emotional states. While the relief may be short-lived, it can still be helpful. Sixty percent of migraine sufferers experienced moderate or complete relief after an orgasm, according to research published by the International Headache Society.

Multiple orgasms are common among women. A study of 800 female college graduates found that approximately 43% reported having had multiple orgasms. Some women experience orgasms where they continue to have strong rhythmic pelvic contractions while others at times are satisfied and stops, then continue with more stimulation. Incomplete Orgasms: What Are Disappearing Orgasms? Causes and Ways to Deal With Climax Issues During Sex.

More than 50% of women have faked an orgasm. One study found that 58.8% of women have faked an orgasm at one point in their life.

One study showed that 86% of lesbians reported usually having an orgasm, while only 66% of bisexual women and 65% of heterosexual women reported the same.

It takes longer for women to reach orgasm than men. It is not knowing why women need more arousal and stimulation, but a good partner can help with this.

National Orgasm Day was first observed in 2015, however, it is not known why the day is observed on July 31. However, we wish you a Happy National Orgasm Day, you know what we mean.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).