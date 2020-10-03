Virar, October 3: Slaughter and sale of meat will remain banned in Vasai and Virar tomorrow on the occasion of World Animal Day 2020. The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has issued an order banning slaughter and sale of meat on October 2 and 4. Slaughter and sale of meat were banned in Vasai and Virar on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. World Day for Farmed Animals Celebrated Across Asia.

The order of banning the meat sale in Vasai and Virar on October 2 and 4 was signed by deputy municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Dwase. It was issued on September 30 and reached slaughterhouses late on October 1, Times of India reported. According to the order, slaughter and sale of meat were banned on October 2 and 4 keeping with Animal Welfare Board of India's September 2019 advisory on banning slaughter and sale of meat on Gandhi Jayanti and World Animal Day. World Vegetarian Day 2020: Planning to Turn Vegetarian? Types, Pros and Cons & Tips to Switch to Vegetarianism in a Healthy Way.

World Animal Day is observed to call for action for animal rights and welfare. The international day is celebrated annually on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

