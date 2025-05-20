World Bee Day is an annual event that is celebrated around the globe on May 20 to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem. This day was established by the United Nations in 2017 to raise awareness about the importance of these pollinators for our ecosystem, food security, and biodiversity. On this day, Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping, was baptised in 1734. Hence, this date was chosen to honour the birthday of Anton Janša from Slovenia, who was born on May 20, 1734. World Bee Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 20. World Honey Bee Day Quotes and Messages: Powerful Sayings, HD Photos and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Dedicated to the Crucial Role Played by Honey Bees.

Pollination is a fundamental process for the survival of our ecosystems. However, bees and other pollinators like butterflies, bats and hummingbirds are under great threat from human activities. Intensive farming practices, land-use change, mono-cropping, pesticides and higher temperatures associated with climate change all pose problems for bee populations. World Bee Day: Puns To Share And Raise Awareness About The Importance Of Bees.

World Bee Day 2025 Date

World Bee Day 2025 Theme

World Bee Day 2025 theme is ‘Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all’.

World Bee Day History

With an aim to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development, the UN designated May 20 as World Bee Day. The UN Member States approved Slovenia’s proposal to proclaim May 20 as World Bee Day in December 2017.

World Bee Day Significance

World Bee Day is an important global awareness day that highlights the important role of bees in our ecosystem. Bees play a critical role in pollinating plants and also support the growth of trees, flowers, and other plants. Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security, but they are key to conserving biodiversity. Present species extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal due to human impacts. Close to 35 per cent of invertebrate pollinators, particularly bees and butterflies, and about 17 per cent of vertebrate pollinators, such as bats, face extinction globally.

If this trend continues, nutritious crops, such as fruits, nuts and many vegetable crops, will be substituted increasingly by staple crops like rice, corn and potatoes, eventually resulting in an imbalanced diet.

