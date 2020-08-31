World Coconut Day 2020 is on September 2. The day is celebrated to create awareness about the importance of the coconut across the world. Coconut belongs to Arecaceae, the palm tree family and it is the only living species of the genus Cocos. Initially, after planting, it takes four to five years to begin the production of coconuts. How much do you know about the island staple? Is coconut, a fruit, nut or seed? There are a lot of things that you may not have known about coconuts—each of its layers is used. As we celebrate World Coconut Day 2020, in this article, we bring you some fascinating facts about coconuts that will surprise you. World Coconut Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The Significance And History of Observance That Highlights Benefits of The Tropical Fruit.

Facts About Coconut:

Is coconut, a fruit, nut or seed? This always has quite confused people across the world. If we speak botanically, a coconut is a fibrous one-seeded drupe, also called a dry dupe. Coconut can refer to the whole coconut palm, the seed or fruit, but not a nut.

Coconut is a nutrient-packed. Iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, calcium, potassium, coconut provides a lot of nutrition to the human body. Studies have also revealed that cytokinins found in coconut water could have significant anti-ageing effect as well.

A coconut tree can have up to 180 coconuts harvest during a single harvest. Botanically named as Cocus Nucifera, they can grow up to 82 feet high.

Every bit of the coconut is used. This is why coconut is also called the ‘tree of life.’ It can produce, drink, fibre, food, fuel, utensils, musical instruments and much more.

It takes 11 to 12 months for a coconut to mature.

The husk of a coconut, if burnt, can act as a natural mosquito repellent, a process used in many countries, especially in India.

Did you know, coconut grenades were a weapon used in WWII, by the Japanese? A coconut was filled with items, most importantly, a grenade and then thrown at the enemy.

These are some of the most interesting and lesser-known facts about coconuts. Did we miss anything that you know? You can leave it in the comment section below. Let us celebrate World Coconut Day 2020 and appreciate the many benefits of the island staple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).