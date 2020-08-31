World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 to celebrate the fruit! Established in 2009, the day is to tell people about the benefits of the fruit. Coconut is used in dishes mostly across Asian countries. It is one of the most versatile products where it can be eaten, the water is delicious and its fibrous husk is burned to keep away mosquitoes. The coconut tree is also known for being a complete tree as all of its parts are used for varying things. Some coconut proponents claim that the fruit’s oil can cure dental decay also if you swish it around in your mouth for 20 minutes a day. The tropical fruit is much loved and the observance is to promote it. On World Coconut Day 2020, we bring to you the history of the observance, its significance and theme of this year. Coconut is a Fruit, Seed or a Nut? Know The Answer to This Mysterious Question.

World Coconut Day 2020 Theme

ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI), Kasaragod, will observe World Coconut Day on September 2. The theme of World Coconut Day 2020 is ‘Invest in coconut to save the world’. It has been declared by ‘International Coconut Community’ (organisation of coconut producing countries in the world).

World Coconut Day 2020 History

World Coconut Day was established in 2009. The day is observed to commemorate the formation day of APCC which functions under the aegis of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP). World Coconut Day is an occasion to interpret policies and express the plan of action in this sector. Can Coconut Oil Help Boost Your Immunity? Here’s How Including Copra Oil in Your Diet Can Improve Immune Health.

In certain societies and as per traditions, the coconut holds great significance. It is of cultural and religious significance in India where the fruit is offered to Gods at Hindu temples, during festivals and ahead of other auspicious occasions. Did you know that in Vietnam, a Coconut Religion was founded in 1963 by Vietnamese scholar Nguyễn Thành Nam? It was largely based on Buddhist and Christian beliefs.

Coconut is rich in fibre, Vitamin B6, iron, and minerals like magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc. It is also known for its anti-viral and anti-microbial properties. It is also used as an alternative to other oils. You can celebrate coconut day by using it more in your daily diet. You can also pictures share how it is used in your daily on social media with the hashtag #WorldCoconutDay.

