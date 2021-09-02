Every year on September 2, the whole world celebrates one of nature’s healthiest fruits. World Coconut Day was first celebrated in 2009 to commemorate the Asia and Pacific Coconut Community. Coconuts are mostly found in tropical regions and are produced in more than 80 countries around the world. Indonesia is the topmost producer of coconut in the world and India stands in the third position in production. From Weight Loss to Blood Sugar Control, Here Are 5 Reasons to Have Coconut.

The fruit is not only known for its health benefits and cosmetic properties but also for the variety it offers. You can use coconuts in numerous recipes and make them not just healthy but also tasty. We bring you some amazing food items that you can prepare on World Coconut Day 2021 and enjoy the benefits of this amazing fruit.

1. Coconut Chutney

Coconut chutney can be made in various yet unique varieties like mint chutney, mango chutney or simple coconut chutney. Chutney can be had with south Indian dishes like dosa, idli, appe, uttapam, upma etc.

Coconut Chutney (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Karanji

Karanji is a sweet-savoury snack filled with coconut-based stuffing. It is generally made on Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Karanji (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Coconut Rice

Coconut can be made with rice in different varieties. Make simple coconut rice with the aroma of ginger, dal and curry leaves, try coconut milk pulao with chana dal, mixed veggies or some dry fruits and have it with some gravy side dish or you may even enjoy the mint flavour with pudina rice with coconut.

Coconut Rice (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Thai Curry

This is a popular dish in Thai cuisine. People around the globe enjoy white, red and green Thai curry made with different chillies and coconut milk being the major ingredient of the recipe.

Thai Curry (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

5. Coconut Sweets and Desserts

You can relish coconut cookies, laddoo, burfi and cakes. All you need are just three ingredients coconut milk, sugar and cardamom powder. Bake and make your favourite dessert in your own way

Coconut Sweets and Desserts (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Coconut adds a refreshing taste to whatever you cook. Coconut water itself is considered an ideal drink in summers. This World Coconut Day, experiment with your favourite ingredient and enjoy favourite recipes made with coconuts. Wish you a Happy World Coconut Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).