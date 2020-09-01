World Coconut Day 2020 is annually celebrated on September 2. This event is observed to make people aware of the nutritional value of this magical fruit. People are also shown ways by which they can bring coconut into multiple uses. Coconuts are quite versatile in nature, right from being used in food preparation, decorations to being used as a mosquito repellant by burning its fibrous husk. On the occasion of World Coconut Day 2020, we bring you the health benefits of this fruit, which helps in weight loss and blood sugar control. Can Coconut Oil Help Boost Your Immunity? Here’s How Including Copra Oil in Your Diet Can Improve Immune Health.

Coconuts are used in the preparation of various cuisines. The raw white meat inside a coconut is referred to as the kernel which has a slightly sweet flavour. Coconut milk and cream are prepared by pressing the raw grated meat. Dried coconut meat is usually grated or shaved and is used in cooking or baking. Coconuts are low in carbohydrate and consist of fat which is mostly medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). Apart from this, it also consists of micronutrients like manganese, copper, iron and B vitamins. From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

Health Benefits of Coconut

1. Aids in Weight Loss - The presence of medium-chain triglyceride fatty acid in coconut helps boost metabolism. It also facilitates the burning of fat, by bringing it in use for energy rather than getting stored as the belly fat.

2. Keeps the Body Hydrated - The water in the coconut is a good source of electrolytes which is responsible for keeping the body hydrated.

3. Blood Sugar Control - The low carbohydrate content and high fibre in coconut help stabilise blood sugar in the body. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, fibres of coconut meat can help slow digestion and improve insulin resistance, which can regulate blood sugar level.

4. Improves Skin Health - Coconut consists of antioxidants which slow down the ageing process and protect the skin from harmful radiation from the sun.

5. Strong Bones - Coconuts come along with manganese, which is good for bone health. Coconut milk is the perfect alternative for people who are lactose intolerant.

On World Coconut Day 2020, go ahead and have this versatile fruit. You can bring coconut to use for the preparation of a dessert or some other dish or simply by directly having the raw or dry coconut meat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).