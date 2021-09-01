Celebrating the importance and spreading awareness about the benefits of coconut, World Coconut Day 2021 will be observed worldwide on September 2. Countries from the Asian and Pacific regions are the biggest producers of coconuts celebrate this day with utmost enthusiasm. The coconut tree, also known as 'Kalpavriksha,' also holds much importance in Indian culture. Coconut is known as Nariyal or Shrifal in Hindi. It has major significance in Hindu festivals and other auspicious occasions. Let us learn more about the World Coconut Day date, theme, importance and significance.

World Coconut Day- Date and Theme

World Coconut Day takes place on September 2 each year. The theme for World Coconut Day 2021 is "Building a Safe Inclusive Resilient and Sustainable Coconut Community Amid COVID-19 Pandemic & Beyond”. The theme of World Coconut Day 2020 was "Invest in Coconut to save the world." The International Coconut Community annually decides the theme. The event is attended every year by farmers, industrial experts of coconut production, business people. Several awareness campaigns and sessions are also held to mark the event where the experts speak about coconut and its benefits.

World Coconut Day – History

It was in the year 2009 when the world commemorated its first-ever Coconut Day. It is annually celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety by the APCC (Asian and Pacific Coconut Community). The main aim behind the observance was to bring coconut into the spotlight marking its importance not just health-wise but also economically. This day offers a roadmap for all to understand the policy analysis and look at the overview of the action plan needed in this field. National Coconut Day 2021: From Great Skin To Shiny Hair, Here Are 7 Amazing Benefits of Coconut.

Significance of World Coconut Day

One cannot ignore the fact that the value of coconut production in India has garnered huge employment. Highly popular in India's western coast and southern region, coconut holds a special place in their staple food and traditional customs and traditions. The tree is used in every festival and occasion for making a promising start. For its greatness, the tree is also called the 'Tree of Life' and 'Tree of Thousand Uses.'

Apart from coconut oil and coconut milk, the fruit serves as a perfect drink to beat the heat in summers. Coconut water has thousands of medicinal properties, especially for pregnant women. The rich fruit is a significant source of electrolytes and lauric acid, which contains antioxidants and antibacterial.

Not just for food, coconut also serves for many industrial purposes like for making brooms, baskets, weaving mats etc. Coconut is produced in more than 80 nations, with India being the third largest coconut producer globally.

