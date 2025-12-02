World Computer Literacy Day is an annual event that is celebrated around the globe on December 2. This global event aims to raise awareness about the importance of computer education and digital skills in today’s digital era. The day aims to bridge the digital divide by encouraging people to become confident and capable users of computers and digital tools. World Computer Literacy Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 2. In this article, let’s know more about World Computer Literacy Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event.

World Computer Literacy Day 2025 Date

World Computer Literacy Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 2.

World Computer Literacy Day History

World Computer Literacy Day was launched by Indian computer company NIIT in 2001 to mark its 20th anniversary. This day was formed in response to research which suggested that the majority of computer users around the world were men. This annual event is aimed at encouraging the development of technological skills, particularly among children and women in India. The main motive of the say is to create awareness and drive digital literacy in underserved communities worldwide. World Computer Literacy Day Wishes: Share Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Highlight the Importance of Digital Literacy.

World Computer Literacy Day Significance

World Computer Literacy Day holds great significance as the day highlights how essential computer literacy has become for education, employment, communication, and overall empowerment. It serves as a reminder that access to technology and the ability to use it effectively are crucial in building an inclusive and progressive society. On this day, schools, organisations, and governments mark the occasion with workshops and awareness campaigns that promote digital learning.

