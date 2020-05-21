World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020 Date & Significance: Know About the Day That Promotes Diversity And Peace

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is celebrated by countries across the globe. The international day, which is observed under the leadership of the United Nations (UN), aims to promote cultural diversity and harmony amongst different groups of people around the world. Living together and co-existing in peace is the need of the hour. To promote peace and solidarity around the world, the UN observes this international event globally. If you are searching for more information for World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020, its date, importance, then you have arrived at the right destination. World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings Promoting The Idea of Diversity

What is the date of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development?

The event of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is celebrated on May 21, which will fall on Thursday this time around. The first observance of the event took place in 2002.

What is the history of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development?

The day is observed in remembrance of the unfortunate incident that took place in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. The popular statues of Gautam Buddha, namely Buddhas of Bamyan, were blown up and desecrated by the Taliban in 2001, on May 21. Several attempts were made to deface it and bring it down. Artillery, anti-tank mines, bombs, and other explosives were used in the mind-baffling episode.

In 2001, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) decided to adopt the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity. In the following year, in December 2012, the UN General Assembly declared May 21 as the Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

What is the importance of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development?

Given how the socio-economic and geo-political scenarios we are living in, respecting different cultures and groups is something we all need to look forward in this atmosphere. The day provides us with a chance to know and learn the values, ethos, and features of different cultures present around the world.

If numbers matter, you will be surprised to know that 75% of world conflicts have taken place due to cultural differences. Building bridges, and narrowing the gap is the need of the hour, and it is also necessary for ‘peace, stability, and development’. A happy and harmonical co-existence of different communities not only helps in a peaceful environment but has its economic benefits too.

There are cultural events and conventions organised under the leadership of the UN, and other international agencies, around the world. These programs spread knowledge about different cultures, and how living and evolving together, in all spectrum be it social, economical, or political, is very much necessary for survival and growth. As May 21 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. We hope you would want to learn or know about some facts about different cultures that co-exist on the planet.