Every year, World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is marked on March 21. The day was first celebrated in the year 2006. The 21st day of March (the 3rd month of the year) was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome. The day is an international observance and is marked in several countries across the world. Down syndrome (or Trisomy 21) is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that has always been a part of the human condition. Scroll down to learn more about the World Down Syndrome Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more. From Sleeping Problems to Managing Health, Here's How to Care for a Newborn with Down Syndrome Disease.

World Down Syndrome Day 2023 Date

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is marked on March 21

World Down Syndrome Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Down Syndrome Day 2023 is ‘With Us Not For Us.’

World Down Syndrome Day History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day (A/RES/66/149) in December 2011. The UNGA decided, with effect from 2012, to observe World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 each year. The day aims to raise public awareness of Down syndrome, and for this, the UNGA invites all Member States, relevant organisations of the United Nations system and other international organisations, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector, to observe World Down Syndrome Day in an appropriate manner. Famous People With Down Syndrome Who Changed The Way World Views The Condition.

World Down Syndrome Day Significance

World Down Syndrome Day holds great significance as it educates people about Down syndrome. On this day, people with Down syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world organise and participate in activities and events to raise public awareness and create a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with Down syndrome.

