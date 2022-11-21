Every year, World Fisheries Day is celebrated on November 21 by fishing communities across the globe. The day highlights the importance of healthy ocean ecosystems and ensuring sustainable stocks of fisheries. The fisheries sector plays an important role in the socio-economic development of the fishing community in any country. It is the source of livelihood for a large section of the economically backward population. This day is marked every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the world. On World Fisheries Day 2022, we are here to take you back to the history, and significance of this day! World Ocean Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Objective, Significance, Here's All You Need To Know About the International Event.

History of World Fisheries Day

As per historical records, fishing is an ancient practice that dates back to the Upper Paleolithic period which began about 40,000 years ago. Seafood were important for survival and consumed in significant quantities, the archaeological features like shell middens, discarded fish bones and cave painting show. The history of World Fisheries Day can be traced back to 1997.

It was in 1997 when the World Fisheries Consortium Forum was established and given the name WFF (World Fisheries Forum). As per records, the commemoration of the day started in 1997 when 'The World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers' met in New Delhi leading to the formation of 'World Fisheries Forum' with representatives from 18 countries and signed a declaration advocating for a global mandate of sustainable fishing practices and policies.

The event aims to draw attention to overfishing, habitat destruction, and other serious threats to the sustainability of our marine and freshwater resources. It lays emphasis on changing the way the world manages global fisheries.

Significance of World Fisheries Day

World Fisheries Day aims to draw attention to overfishing, habitat destruction and other serious threats to the sustainability of our marine resources. The other problems faced by the fishing industry include the breeding of blue-green algae in the oceans, oil spills and pollution, the presence of plastics in seawater, etc. The day aims to focus on changing the way the world manages global fisheries to ensure a healthy marine ecosystem.

As per details by the United Nations, two-thirds of the total world fisheries have been overfished. Also, global warming and pollution have resulted in damaging global fisheries. World Fisheries Day is hence a reminder to every one of us to protect our fisheries as they constitute an important part of the environment.

This day is marked with great enthusiasm as the fishing communities come together in the form of rallies, workshops, public meetings, cultural dramas, exhibitions and more. The day also highlights the problems like overfishing and mechanization and tries to find solutions to the of our ocean ecosystems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).