Oceans cover over 70% of the planet and provide 80% of the world's biodiversity. But each year, the billions of pounds of waste material and pollutants thrown by humans or washed away from sources like septic tanks and factories harm the water bodies. These are the same oceans that buffer the harmful impact of global warming by absorbing about thirty percent of carbon-dioxide gas. Hence, we must know how crucial it is to keep in mind the health and contribution of the oceans to sustaining the Blue Planet. On account of the same, annually, World Ocean Day is marked to inspire action to protect the ocean and sustainably use marine resources. This year, the international event will be celebrated on Wednesday, the 8th of June. Let us take a glance at the objective, history, importance and theme of World Ocean Day 2022. Learn Some Interesting Facts About The Largest Water Bodies on Earth.

World Ocean Day 2022 Theme

This year's theme of the global event plans to restore Oceans' vibrancy and bring it new life. The theme for World Ocean Day 2022 is "Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean." The ultimate goal is to inform the public of the detrimental impact of human actions on the water bodies and develop a worldwide movement to unite the citizens for sustainably managing the most significant water body.

United Nations World Oceans Day 2022

World Ocean Day History And Significance

The concept of marking an event like World Ocean Day was initially proposed in 1992 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) at the Earth Summit. The Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit was a United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). Afterwards, in 2008 World Ocean Day was officially recognized by the United Nations. To mark the day, celebrities, thought-leaders, institutional partners, cross-industry experts, community voices and entrepreneurs delve into the key points to foster public interest in the protection of the ocean and the sustainable management of its resources. At a personal level, you can even explore more about the global occasion by learning from videos and different resources on the net. Also, you can visit the official website of the UN to know more about the biodiversity and economic opportunity that the ocean sustains.

