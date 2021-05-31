World Reef Awareness Day is celebrated on June 1 to help create awareness among various business organizations and the public about the deteriorating oceans’ coral reefs. The day was proposed by Raw Elements USA- a certified natural sunscreen company, - to inform the world about the importance of our reefs and the need to protect the delicate ecosystem of the coral reefs. Coral reefs are a source of food and shelter for over 25 percent of marine species. These species will be endangered due to the loss of their habitat if the coral reefs aren't protected.

History And Significance

World Reef Day was conceptualised by Raw Elements and was introduced into legislation in January 2021 in Hawaii and Key West, Florida. The bill was also introduced in Bonaire, Palau, and Aruba, to ban the use of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate - two chemicals prevalent in sunscreens that have proved to endanger coral reefs.

World Reef Day aims to bring awareness and start a dialogue on how coral reefs are deteriorating by human activity. Oceanic Coral reefs are facing significant damage due to industrial pollution, plastic pollution, sewage seeping into the oceans and chemical sunscreens.

World Reef Day wants to highlight the message of change and spread the message to make a difference with simple practices, like avoiding sunscreen with chemicals and refraining from contributing toward pollution by recycling their wastes.

"The launch of World Reef Day is the culmination of a lifelong dream of ours to make a difference on this planet through awareness, education, and positive action," says Brian Guadagno, founder and CEO of Raw Elements USA.

The World Reef Awareness Day unites people from different backgrounds including businesses, environmentalists, social activists and communities to educate and engage by getting involved in activities that will save the coral reefs from rapid deterioration.

