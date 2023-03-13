World Sleep Day is an annual event highlighting and educating people on important sleep-related issues, including medicine, education, social aspects, and driving. The World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society organises the day. World Sleep Day is held the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox of each year, the Friday before the March Equinox. The date changes annually, but it is always on a Friday. In 2023, World Sleep Day will be celebrated on March 17. The day aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders. As we celebrate World Sleep Day 2023, here’s all you need to do about World Sleep Day 2023 date, theme, history and significance. How To Fall Asleep Fast? From Reading Before Bed to Listening to Music, 7 Tips To Help You Sleep Better at Night.

World Sleep Day 2023 Date

In 2023, World Sleep Day will be celebrated on Friday, March 17

World Sleep Day 2023 Theme

The Theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is ‘Sleep Is Essential for Health’

World Sleep Day History

The history of World Sleep Day dates to the year 2008, when the first World Sleep Day was held on March 14 that year. World Sleep Day is a global awareness event held annually and hosted by the World Sleep Society since then. Events involving discussions, presentations of educational materials, and exhibitions take place around the world and online to mark this day.

Ever since 2008, World Sleep Day has been observed every year under different themes promoting sleep as an important element of an individual’s well-being. According to reports, it was estimated in 2019 that sleep deprivation cost the US over $400 billion a year, with Japan losing $138 billion, Germany $60 billion, the UK $50 billion, and Canada $21 billion. Hence, this day plays a significant role in raising awareness to promote sleep health.

World Sleep Day Significance

Like eating well and exercising to keep ourselves sound and sane, sleep is also a behaviour that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. However, sleep is not yet commonly considered an essential behaviour for good health. World Sleep Day is an opportunity to promote sleep health alongside thousands of other sleep health professionals and advocates. On this day, members of the World Sleep Society, sleep experts, and community health advocates in over 70 countries organize local, regional, and national activities to promote sleep health.

