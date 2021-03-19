World Sparrow Day is globally observed on March 20 every year. This day is designated to raise awareness about house sparrows and other common birds and of threats to their populations. World Sparrow Day 2021 falls on Saturday. Remember the days from childhood when house sparrow nests dotted every house. Unfortunately, the situation isn't the same as the house sparrow is on the verge of extinction due to human activities.

World Sparrow Day is an initiative by the Nature Forever Society (NFS) of India in collaboration with France's Eco-Sys Action Foundation. World Sparrow Day 2021: From House Sparrow to Yellow-Spotted Petronia, 10 Types of Sparrows You Ought To Know.

World Sparrow Day 2021 Theme:

The theme for World Sparrow Day 2021 is "I Love Sparrows." The theme has been "inspired by the hope that more and more of us will celebrate the relationship between PEOPLE AND SPARROWS," according to worldsparrowday.org.

World Sparrow Day 2021 Significance:

"The rationale for celebrating World Sparrow Day is not only to commemorate the event for a day but to use it as a platform to underscore the need to conserve sparrows as well as the urban biodiversity," the website said.

The WSD aims to provide a common ground for people to come together to take notice of the need for the conservation of the common bird species and urban biodiversity.

