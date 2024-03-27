Every year, World Theatre Day (WTD) is celebrated on March 27 around the globe. The international event was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). Around the world, ITI Centres and the international theatre community celebrate the day annually. Jean Cocteau wrote the first World Theatre Day Message in 1962. Every year, an outstanding figure in theatre or a person outstanding in heart and spirit from another field is invited to share his or her reflections on theatre and international harmony. World Theatre Day Quotes: Celebrate the Beauty of This Art Form With Sayings, Theatre Day Messages and Facebook HD Images.

The International Message is translated into more than 50 languages, read for thousands of spectators before performances in theatres throughout the world, and printed in hundreds of daily newspapers. In this article, let us know more about World Theatre Day 2024 date, the history and significance of the day.

World Theatre Day 2024 Date and Theme

World Theatre Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 27, i.e., Wednesday. The theme for World Theatre Day 2024 is "Theatre and a Culture of Peace."

World Theatre Day History

World Theatre Day was initiated in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). One of the most essential things on this day is the circulation of the World Theatre Day International Message through which, at the invitation of ITI, a figure of world stature shares their reflections on the theme of Theatre and a Culture of Peace.

The first World Theatre Day International Message was written by Jean Cocteau (France) in 1962. In June 1961, President Arvi Kivimaa proposed on behalf of the Finnish Centre of the International Theatre Institute that a World Theatre Day be instituted, first in Helsinki and then in Vienna at the 9th World Congress of the ITI. The proposal was backed by the Scandinavian centres and carried with it an acclamation.

World Theatre Day Significance

Theatre is a form of expression and offers a unique perspective to explore the human experience. It serves as a mirror reflecting society's joys, struggles, and aspirations. On World Theatre Day, theatres, artists, and enthusiasts come together to celebrate the power of this medium. From traditional performances to experimental works, this day showcases the richness of theatrical expressions. World Theatre Day has been celebrated in many and varied ways by ITI Centres - of which there are now more than 90 throughout the world. Moreover, theatres, theatre professionals, theatre lovers, theatre universities, academies and schools celebrate it as well.

