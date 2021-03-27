World Theatre Day 2021 is on March 27, which is today. Social media is filled with posts by theatre artists, actors and actresses honouring theatre where everyone could present their art of performance. World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute. Every year, on this day, ITI Centres and the international theatre community observe this day. There are so many interesting and hidden facts about theatre that not all of us know. It is a significant event. Hence, on World Theatre Day 2021, we thought to bring you some theatre quotes, famous sayings, Facebook HD images, Theatre Day messages and more to celebrate the beauty of this art form.

Every year, there is the circulation of the World Theatre Day international messages through which at the invitation of ITI, a figure of world stature shares his or her reflections on the theme of theatre and a culture of peace. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many World Theatre Day events were cancelled or limited with virtual observation. Theatre has been one of the most popular forms of entertainment since the Greeks. And there cannot be any better way to celebrate theatre's beauty without some powerful World Theatre Day 2021 quotes, sayings, messages and Facebook HD images.

Quote reads: "Theatre Is a Powerful Art Form, It Teaches Lessons About Life, Society and Emotion and More Importantly Yourself." – Anastasia Roberts

Quote reads: “Movies Will Make You Famous; Television Will Make You Rich; but Theatre Will Make You Good.” – Terrence Mann

Quote reads: “Theatre Is a Sacred Space for Actors. You Are Responsible; You Are in the Driving-Seat.” - Greta Scacchi

Quote reads: “Theater Is a Verb Before It Is a Noun, an Act Before It Is a Place.” -Martha Graham

Quote reads: “I Like the Ephemeral Thing About Theatre, Every Performance Is Like a Ghost – It’s There and Then It’s Gone.” – Maggie Smith

We hope the above World Theatre Day 2021 quotes inspire you. These sayings capture the essence of theatre and the various art forms performed live before the audience. We wish you a very Happy World Theatre Day 2021! Make people aware of this art form with these quotes to value the art and celebrate it.

