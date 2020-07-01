Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) have been a subject of great interest for years and there are so many spottings that have been reported. These spottings give us hope that there can be life beyond this plant. World UFO Day is an awareness day for people to gather together and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects. It is celebrated on July 2 by some and few observe June 24 also as World UFO Day.

On July 2, 1947, a UFO had supposedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise awareness of the existence of UFOs and also to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings.

Over the years, many people have claimed that they have seen objects which could not be easily explained. The World UFO Day website defines a UFO as, “Something that’s apparent in the sky that is not identifiable as any known object or natural phenomena.” The name was created by the US Air Force in 1940s, but they were popularly known as flying saucers.

Significance of World UFO Day?

This day is dedicated to the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects. World UFO Day Organization aims to raise awareness about UFOs and the extraterrestrial beings that come from other worlds. The objective of this day is to encourage people to think that humans are not the only intelligent being in the whole universe.

Celebrations Around World UFO Day:

World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) encourages people to come out and stare at the stars to look for UFOs. The intension is to send UFOs the message that they are welcome on earth.

