World UFO Day is an annual event that is observed globally on July 2 to raise awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and life beyond Earth. This day also marks the anniversary of the Roswell Incident in 1947, when a mysterious object crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, which many believe was a UFO. World UFO Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 2. World UFO Day Funny Memes and Jokes: Celebrate the Unknown With Hilarious UFO Memes and Alien Humour.

This international event encourages governments to declassify information about UFO sightings and promote discussions around the possibility of extraterrestrial life. It serves as an awareness day for people to come together and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects and learn about them. In this article, let’s know more about World UFO Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Are Aliens Real? 5 Viral Videos of UFO sightings.

World UFO Day 2025 Date

World UFO Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 2.

World UFO Day History

World UFO Day is celebrated by some on June 24, and others on July 2. This date was declared as the official World UFO Day by the World UFO Day Organisation. It is believed that the first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. While July 2 is the date of the supposed UFO crash in the 1947 Roswell incident, June 24 is the date that reporter Kenneth Arnold wrote about what is generally considered to be the first widely reported UFO in the United States.

World UFO Day Significance

World UFO Day holds great significance as it aims to raise awareness of the undoubted existence of UFOs. This annual event also aims to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings. This annual event serves as a platform to start conversations about the existence of life beyond Earth and invites people to discuss it. By drawing attention to past sightings, unexplained aerial phenomena, and declassified government documents, the day encourages both curiosity and critical thinking.

