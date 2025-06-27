World UFO Day is celebrated every year on July 2; observing this day is to create more awareness about all the unidentified flying objects. World Day is also about figuring out the existence of life beyond our planet. This day fascinates all space enthusiasts who want to look up at the skies and explore the mysteries of the universe. Besides this, July 2 also marks the anniversary of the famous Roswell incident in 1947. During that time, the US military said it was just a balloon up in the sky. So here in this article, we bring you the World UFO Day 2025 date, history, significance and all other fascinating facts about UFOs that you must know about them. Alien Invasion or Human Hoax? 'Mysterious UFO Sphere' Found in Colombia Sparks Debate Over Possible Extraterrestrial Origins.

World UFO Day 2025: Date

World UFO Day 2025 is on July 2. The day is important for all those who love to talk and learn more about unidentified flying objects that have been seen previously.

World UFO Day: History and Significance

Earlier, World UFO Day used to be celebrated on June 24. The date is about celebrating World UFO Day to commemorate the sighting of a group of unidentified flying objects. All of this was seen by an American pilot, Kenneth Arnold. Later, the date was entirely changed to July 2. The reason was that it marks the anniversary of the Roswell incident in 1947. This World UFO Day is significant for all space enthusiasts who love to debate and debunk all myths and prejudices on a platform where everyone is listening. UFO Spotted in Iran? Glowing Object Seen Flying at High Speed Over Several Iranian Cities. UFO Spotted in Iran? Glowing Object Seen Flying at High Speed Over Several Iranian Cities.

Fascinating UFO Facts

Pop culture is often linked to UFOs and aliens. At that time, Britannica defined a UFO simply as “any aerial object or optical phenomenon not readily identifiable to the observer.”

Operation Sign led to the formation of Project Blue Book, which documented over 12,000 UFO sightings between 1947 and 1969 from its base in Dayton, Ohio.

Following a series of UFO sightings after the Second World War, the US Air Force launched ‘Operation Sign’ in 1948, initially suspecting the objects were Soviet aircraft.

On this World UFO Day, space enthusiasts take out their telescopes or binoculars for stargazing. It is one of the best ways to celebrate the day.

