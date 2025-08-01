World Wide Web Day is an annual celebration that is celebrated every year on August 1 to mark the invention and importance of the World Wide Web (WWW). This discovery revolutionised communication, information sharing, and connectivity across the globe. As per historical records, the World Wide Web was invented by English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee while at CERN in 1989 and opened to the public in 1993. It was conceived as a universal linked information system. World Wide Web Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1. Tim Berners-Lee, Inventor of World Wide Web Made Predictions About Artificial Intelligence and How Web Would Look Like 35 Years Ago; Check How Many Came True.

The World Wide Web is an information system that enables content sharing over the Internet in a user-friendly way. It allows documents and other web resources to be accessed over the Internet according to specific rules of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). Documents and other media content are made available to the network through web servers and can be accessed by programs such as web browsers. Servers and resources on the World Wide Web are identified and located through character strings called uniform resource locators (URLs). August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

World Wide Web Day 2025 Date

World Wide Web Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1.

World Wide Web Day Significance

World Wide Web Day is an important event that aims to acknowledge the impact of the web on our daily lives. This global event serves as a reminder of how it has transformed the way we communicate, work and learn. From online education and e-commerce to social networking and digital creativity, the World Wide Web has become an important part of daily life.

The web connects people across continents, provides instant access to information, and powers innovations that drive economic and social progress. This annual event serves as a reminder to recognise and honour the vision of pioneers like Sir Tim Berners-Lee and honour the technology that continues to shape our world and open new possibilities for the future.

