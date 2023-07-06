World Zoonoses Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 6. This annual observance is focused on educating people on the prevalence of zoonotic diseases - which impact both animals and humans. The term 'zoonoses' refers to infectious diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans and vice versa. The importance of understanding zoonotic diseases and the research that is being done in this field is crucial, as the world witnessed in the past few years. This is the reason that the significance of observing World Zoonoses Day has increased monumentally. As we prepare to celebrate World Zoonoses Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate World Zoonoses Day 2023 and more. World Bank Approves USD 82 Mln for Zoonotic Disease Prevention in India.

World Zoonoses Day 2023 Date

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated every year on July 6. The first World Zoonoses Day was observed in 2007. The reason that World Zoonoses Day is observed on July 6 is that it marks the day that Louis Pasteur injected the first of the 14 doses of the rabies vaccine that he developed. How to Prevent Zoonotic Diseases Like Rabies, Nipah Virus Infection and Leptospirosis.

World Zoonoses Day Significance

The celebration of World Zoonoses Day started on the 100th anniversary of Louis Pasteur’s Death Anniversary. Pasteur was instrumental in establishing the sciences of Zoonoses and medicine. The celebration of World Zoonoses Day helps people to pay attention to the new and emerging diseases that need to be researched. World Zoonoses Day 2023 will be focused on highlighting the progress made in controlling these diseases, as well as the importance of continuing to work together to eliminate them.

While the world of science and research is not something that interests most people, it is crucial for people to keep paying attention to these fields and acknowledge the challenges that continue to exist in this field.

