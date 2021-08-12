Market scenarios in 2020 gave a financial hit to people encouraging them to save more.

The outbreak of Covid-19 created havoc worldwide. Markets crashed, people lost their lives, the hunger rate went high, and the aftermath of this chaos persists. In the US, 20.6 million people have lost their jobs since mid-March 2020. This number exceeds the double of what happened in the Great Recession of 2007-2008. Employees were asked to leave the organizations without proper compensation and there was no one to be blamed but the adversity and the crisis. It is not unknown how dreadfully people died of both - covid and hunger.

One of the major factors of why situations became tragic, more than they should be, is the lack of planning. People today know how to earn from one hand and spend from the other. The concept of ‘saving money’ is seen as obsolete. Under the shadow of ‘You Only Live Once’, people have forgotten the better way of living a life i.e., Financial stability. But since last year, new patterns have been observed. The risk perception theory has played its part and individuals have been saving more than spending. Also, the individuals with some savings were able to sustain the Covid epidemic rather than the ones with zero or no savings. The liabilities like unemployed people and children were left behind and they suffer a lot whenever such scenarios exist. Seeing this, people like Gabriel Terreal, came up with their financial literacy company to help others.

A decade ago, Gabriel started helping people to build and cultivate their businesses. He is an enthusiast who is constantly learning and practicing his work for the last ten years. Gabriel is a highly motivated individual, who wants to inspire people in unleashing their potential and achieve whatever they want in life. He believes that people and situations take advantage of those who are less knowledgeable. Hence, his financial literacy company, ‘How to Avoid Financial Birds of Prey’, aims to educate people through live training and books. Last year, the term ‘Financial Stability’ became a prevalent topic. People want to save and earn money but they don’t know how to do it. To help individuals afloat this, Gabriel came up with his vision, to teach about the power of credit, funding, life insurance, cryptocurrency, real estate, option-trading, e-commerce, and much more.

If people knew how to save their money in the right places or how to generate passive sources of income, the destruction caused last year could’ve been less. At least, the world wouldn’t have seen people committing suicide because of the debt they were in when unemployment spread like a plague. Gabriel has launched his book titled ‘How to Avoid Financial Birds of Prey’, to generate awareness about this topic. This is one of the books in the entire series that Gabriel wanted to launch for financial freedom. With the vision to help people become more aware and make wise decisions, one should consider enrolling in Gabriel’s course as well.