Gatari Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. It is a traditional Hindu observance celebrated primarily in Maharashtra, falling on the no-moon day (Amavasya) before the holy month of Shravan begins. It is considered the last day to indulge in non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and other worldly pleasures before the start of Shravan, a month marked by fasting, prayer, and devotion to Lord Shiva. Many people mark the day by gathering with friends and family to enjoy a feast and drinks, symbolising a farewell to indulgence. The day is seen as a cultural way to balance enjoyment and discipline in life. Hence, we bring you mouth-watering non-vegetarian recipes that you can prepare on Gatari Amavasya 2025 to celebrate the festival before Shravan month begins in Maharashtra.

While Gatari Amavasya may appear to be just a day of fun and indulgence, it also carries an important spiritual message. The observance reminds devotees of the need for moderation and the cyclical nature of religious practice, where enjoyment is followed by austerity. After Gatari, the month of Shravan demands abstinence, vegetarianism, and spiritual focus. Hence, this transition day is both a celebration and a preparation for the month ahead. It reflects the deep connection between community bonding and religious values in Maharashtrian culture. As you observe Gatari Amavasya 2025, here are non-vegetarian recipes that you can prepare at home. Hariyali Teej 2025 Vrat Katha: Here's the Sacred Legend of Shravan Teej.

1. Chicken Sukka (Dry Chicken Masala): A spicy and flavourful Maharashtrian-style dry chicken dish made with roasted coconut, onions, and a blend of local spices. It's best enjoyed with chapati or bhakri and is a favourite for festive gatherings.

Watch Recipe Video of Chicken Sukka:

2. Mutton Rassa (Spicy Mutton Curry): A rich, fiery mutton curry from Kolhapur that’s full of bold flavours. Cooked with red chili, garlic, and traditional goda masala, it pairs perfectly with steamed rice or jawar bhakri.

Watch Recipe Video of Mutton Rassa:

3. Bombil Fry (Bombay Duck Fry): Crispy and melt-in-the-mouth, this deep-fried Bombay duck dish is a coastal delicacy. Marinated with turmeric, chili powder, and semolina coating, it’s a must-have for seafood lovers.

Watch Recipe Video of Bombil Fry:

4. Prawns Koliwada: A popular coastal appetizer, prawns are marinated in spices and deep-fried till golden. Originating from the Koli community, it's crunchy, spicy, and a delicious snack with drinks.

Watch Recipe Video of Prawns Koliwada:

5. Chicken Malvani Curry: A coconut-based curry from the Konkan region with fiery red masala and tender chicken. It’s intensely aromatic and best enjoyed with rice or vade (fried puris made of rice flour and urad dal).

Watch Recipe Video of Chicken Malvani Curry:

Gatari Amavasya is a celebration of joy, indulgence, and togetherness before stepping into the spiritually disciplined month of Shravan. It offers a chance to relish flavourful non-vegetarian delicacies, bond with loved ones, and enjoy the festive spirit. Whether it’s spicy mutton rassa, crispy bombil fry, or hearty chicken sukka, each dish adds to the essence of this unique cultural occasion. As the night of indulgence fades, it beautifully paves the way for a month of devotion, simplicity, and inner reflection.

