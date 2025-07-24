Gatari Amavasya is a joyous celebration and a traditional observance in Maharashtra and is particularly celebrated by Hindus. The day of Gatari Amavasya falls on the Amavasya of the Ashadha month, usually in July or August in the Gregorian calendar, just before the holy month of Shravan begins. This day marks the end of Ashadha month and the eve of Shravan, a month considered highly auspicious and dedicated to Lord Shiva. Gatari Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. This day is marked by gatherings, food, and enjoyment, especially among friends and family, right before the start of the sacred month of Shravan, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva.

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, many people across Maharashtra observe strict religious fasting, refrain from eating non-vegetarian food, and abstain from alcohol. Hence, before the Shravan month starts, people enjoy non-vegetarian delicacies on the day of Gatari. Gatari Amavasya is seen as a last chance to indulge in non-veg food and drinks before Shravan. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Gatari Amavasya 2025 Date

Gatari Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24.

Gatari Amavasya Significance

Gatari Amavasya is a popular tradition in Maharashtra, especially in cities like Mumbai and Pune, where people gather with friends and family for parties. Friends, colleagues, and families organise parties and enjoy the day with non-vegetarian food like delicacies made of chicken, mutton, or fish. This annual event is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra as it falls just a day before the month-long restriction on food and worship of Lord Shiva. Hence, people eat and drink to the fullest on this day!

