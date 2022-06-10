National Iced Tea Day is a day to enjoy one of summer's favourite drinks. It is celebrated every year on June 10. Iced Tea recipes have been evolving since 1870. Iced tea recipes can be found in the Buckeye cookbook published in 1876 and Housekeeping in Old Virginia published in 1877. This super refreshing drink is not only a pleasure for the taste buds but also has many benefits. As you celebrate National Iced Tea Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of benefits that you can reap with this summer drink. Four Healthy Iced Tea Recipes That Will Quench Your Thirst This Summer

1. Hydration

Harvard Public School of health lists iced tea as the second-best source of hydration after water. A glass of plain iced tea is full of antioxidants, flavonoids and other biologically-activated substances that may be good for health.

2. Boosts Metabolism

Iced tea helps heal wounds faster and strengthens your bones as it is a great source of magnesium. Magnesium also helps in digestion and utilisation of fat and also fires up the metabolism.

3. Good for Skin

Tea has 8 to 10 times more polyphenol antioxidants than fruits and vegetables. These antioxidants can neutralize the free radicals in the body, boost collagen production in the body and repair damaged cells.

4. Good for Heart health

Tea has a calming effect on health. The people who drink tea in large amounts are less likely to get a heart attack than those who don’t

5. Weight Loss

Iced tea helps you feel full and refreshed without adding to your daily calorie count. It is low in calories and natural sugar therefore can help you in your weight loss efforts.

National Iced Tea Day is an opportunity for all to kickstart the summer season with this refreshing and low-calorie drink.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Iced Tea Day 2022!

