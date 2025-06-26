Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs, one of the most popular Korean dishes, has different flavours and addictive delights, which have taken food lovers by storm! Well, as you can see, the name of this dish is dramatic, but it is not like the name sounds. The word mayak means addictive in the Korean language. The soft-boiled eggs are marinated in a sweet, salty, slightly spicy soy-based sauce. Do you know this spicy soy sauce is loaded with garlic, sesame, and green onions for extra flavour? So here in this article, we bring you a simple and easy step-by-step guide to making the Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs at home without hassle. Matcha 101: Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Matcha? Does It Contain Caffeine? Health Benefits and Other Details About the ‘Green’ Beverage.

Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs: Ingredients

6 eggs

Soy sauce

Cup water

Sugar or honey

Sesame oil

Sesame seeds

Green chillies

Minced garlic

Spring onions

Rice vinegar

Step-by-Step Guide To Make Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs:

First, boil the Eggs for 10 minutes with soft-boiled centres. After that, take another pan and put them in ice water to stop cooking.

The next step is to peel the eggs correctly and set them aside. Now, make the Marinade. Mix soy sauce, water, sugar or honey, sesame oil, seeds, green chillies, garlic, spring onions, and vinegar.

The third step is to mix and marinate the eggs properly, ensure that all eggs are fully coated and keep them in an airtight container.

The fourth step is to let them soak for at least 4-5 hours; for the best taste, you can soak them overnight.

Watch the Video on How To Make Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs:

You can have the Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Eggs with a bowl full of warm rice or noodles. Don't you think this Korean Mayak ‘Drug’ Egg is a perfect quick meal or a more tasty snack? Those spicy and sweet eggs are truly hard to resist!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).